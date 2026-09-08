Poovathoor: Forced out by persistent waterlogging, a family is now raising its home, built 31 years ago, using hydraulic jacks in the hope of moving back in. The unusual sight has drawn the attention of local residents.

The house of Raphael Joshy Chungath, near the Kasva Hall at Poovathoor, was built by Joshy and his father 31 years ago. Spread over 1,480 sq ft, it was gradually surrounded by new houses and a road built at a higher level, leaving it vulnerable to persistent waterlogging.

The situation eventually became so severe that the family could not even use the toilets. With no other option, they moved to another house 13 years ago.

The 31 year old house of Raphael Joshy Chungath, which is being lifted intact at Poovathoor. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Joshy, however, had always wanted to return to his ancestral home. Keen to move back on the occasion of his father’s fourth death anniversary, he explored ways to make the house habitable without demolishing it and eventually decided to raise the entire structure.

The four-bedroom house, with a hall, kitchen and three bathrooms, is being raised intact by three feet in three stages. The work is expected to be completed in 45 days.

A 10-member team from Uttar Pradesh, led by Ernakulam native Aneesh, is carrying out the work. The lifting work alone will cost around ₹7 lakh, while the total expenditure, including the remaining work after the structure is raised, is estimated at ₹20 lakh.