Key events in Kerala: Exhibition, concerts and other cultural programmes on Sept 8
In Brief
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Various inaugurations and award ceremonies are taking place, featuring ministers and public figures, covering topics from sports to journalism and education.
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There are specific events focused on religious observances like the Feast of the Blessed Mother, Eight-Day Lent, and Ashtami Rohini Utsavam, along with others like the Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yagnam and Dwadashaha Bhagavatha Sathram.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Sreekaryam Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation: Seminar on 'GST Reforms and State Fiscal Policies,' featuring Chief Minister V D Satheesan, 10:00 am.
- Palayam Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: Inauguration of the Kerala Police Athletic and Games Meet by Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 4:30 pm.
- Central Stadium: Inauguration of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists Kesari S L Shyam Cricket Tournament by Minister O J Janeesh, 5:00 pm.
- Thycaud Guest House: Onam Tourism Week Celebrations - Prize Distribution for Winners and Media Awards Distribution by Minister P C Vishnunath, 11:00 am.
- Joint Council Hall: C Achutha Menon Foundation Three-Day Seminar, with Dr K P Kannan and Sathyan Mokeri, 9:00 am.
- Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Sangeetha Kacheri (Carnatic Concert) by Brindha Manickavasakan from Chennai, as part of the Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Trust's 32nd Music Festival, 6:00 pm.
- Rishimangalam Sreekrishnaswam.y Temple: Ashtami Rohini Utsavam. (Festival) - Bhajana (Devotional Singing), 5:00 pm.
- Kalady Bodhananda Kendram: Dwadashaha Bhagavatha Sathram, 5:00 pm.
- Venniyoor Malankara Syrian Catholic Church: Celebration of the Feast of the Blessed Mother and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Rosary Procession, 6:00 pm.
- Palayam Ayyankali Hall: State-Level Inauguration of Literacy Day Celebration by Ministers N Samsudheen and C P John, 10:30 am.
- In front of Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple: Idol Installation as part of Ganeshotsavam by Mayor V V Rajesh, 10:30 am.
Kollam
- Kottarakkulam Mahaganapathy Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yagnam, 6:00 pm.
Kottayam.
- Kottayam MDSHSS Auditorium: Science Forum District Committee Award Distribution Ceremony. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 10:00 am.
- Chalukunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries. Fasting Prayer and Word of God Service by Pastor Subin Pam.pady at 10:30 am.
- Lourdes Forane Church: Service for the Nativity Feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 4:30 pm.
- Mar Elias Cathedral: Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer at 6:30 am, Holy Qurbana, Intercessory Prayer, and Distribution of Offerings at 7:00 am.
- Mooledam St. Mary's Orthodox Church: Feast of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer at 6:15 am. Solemn Holy Qurbana by Fr. Sony V Mani at 7:00 am, Intercessory Prayer at 8:30 am, Procession and Serving of the Communal Meal at 9:15 am.
- Chingavanam St. Mary's Shalem Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God. Holy Qurbana by Archbishop Kuriakose Mar Severios, Metropolitan of the Knanaya Community, at 8:30 am, Solemn Procession at 10:30 am.
- Barook Bhavan, near Kannukuzhi Bridge, Puthuppally: Bible Class by Pastor P T Thomas at 7:00 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam KSEB Hall: District Conference of the Private Motor Workers' Union (AITUC) and Commemoration of Joy Joseph – 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: "Narimozhi" – An exhibition of paintings by Kathalaat Prakashan – 11:00 am.
- Vallarpadam Basilica: Bible Convention – 4:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: "Anyone Can Sing" – A musical program – 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid: Book launch of 'Joanakappally in the Jewish Street' by Siddique Valiyaveettil. Featuring Justice Harun Al Rasheed and Dr Sebastian Paul – 4:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: "Aazhavattam" – A talk on "Practical Applications of Artificial Intelligence" by Ullas Ponnadi – 5:30 pm.
- Onam Celebrations, hosted by Chandrathil Road Residents' Association – 6:30 pm, Karikkamuri Chavara Cultural Centre: 90th Anniversary of Edappally Raghavan Pillai's poem "Maninadham". Featuring Prof. M Thomas Mathew and Poet Sebastian – 5:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Chelanur AKKR School: Inauguration of the NBT Book Festival by Kalamandalam Satyavrathan – 10:00 am.
- Malabar Produce Merchants Association Hall: Association's 85th Annual General Meeting – V K Faisal Babu MLA – 1:00 pm.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- East Hill Youth Hostel: K S Koya Death Anniversary and Award Presentation, organized by the Nanma District Committee – 4:00 pm.
- Vengeri Sreenarayana Gurumandiram: P P Chandrasekharan Commemoration and Award Distribution to a Social Worker – 5:00 pm.
- St. Joseph's Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the observance of the Eight-Day Fast – Holy Mass celebrated by Kozhikode Archdiocese Vicar General Monsignor Dr Jenson Puthenveettil – 5:30 pm.