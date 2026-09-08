Puthur: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) picketed the Pavitreswaram Panchayat Secretary, demanding immediate action over the removal of soil from an adjacent private plot. This act has jeopardized the stability of Anganwadi No. 77 in Cherupoyka Thekku Othiramukal.

The Anganwadi remained closed on Monday after the building was deemed a safety risk.

Against this backdrop, the protest put forward the following demands: legal action against those who carried out the illegal soil extraction; renovation of the damaged septic tank and wall to secure the building; and the shifting of Anganwadi operations to a temporary building starting today. They also demanded that legal action be taken for the destruction of public property and that fines be collected from those responsible. The agitation was called off after favorable assurances were received.

The protest was led by S R Arun Babu (CPM District Committee member and District Panchayat Vice President), Sujatha Amma (Block Panchayat member), Panchayat members Reju Rajendran, Athira, Jisha, Ajitha, Ameesh Babu (DYFI District Vice President), CPM Local Committee Secretaries K Jayan and C Anil Kumar, and leaders K Raju and Amjith.