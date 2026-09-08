Thiruvananthapuram: The hurdles in the construction of the skywalk, designed to link Thampanoor Railway Station with the KSRTC Bus Stand, are now being resolved. Minister C P John announced that KSRTC has granted its approval for the project.

Officials from the Kerala Railway Development Corporation and KSRTC jointly inspected the site. Construction of the skywalk will commence once the design is finalized.

The skywalk's construction will run concurrently with the building of the 10-story North Block, which is part of the station's modernization project. The skywalk will connect the third floor of this new block to the first floor of the KSRTC building. Escalators and stairs will be available for passengers to descend from this point.

The skywalk is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in this area. Currently, hundreds of people frequently cross the road between the railway station and the bus stand, causing considerable disruption.