Edathua: Employees of the Thalavady Panchayat and Revenue department have been working tirelessly on holidays to make financial assistance available to flood victims. Their primary objective is to complete the necessary procedures and disburse aid to flood-affected families and institutions within the deadline announced by the government.

Employees dedicated their holidays to scrutinise received applications and supporting documents, and to upload this information to the official website. Eligible members of flood-affected families will receive financial assistance at a rate of ₹300 per day for seven days, with a maximum of ₹4,200 per family.

Procedures are also underway to provide ₹10,000 in assistance to small, medium, and commercial establishments, as well as homestays, that suffered damage due to floodwaters.

In addition to verifying applicants' personal details and bank account information to ensure accuracy, the approved data is being entered into the relevant government website.