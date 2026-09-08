Ambalavayal: There's a growing call for the implementation of distinctive initiatives to attract more tourists to Wayanad district's tourism sector. The continued significant drop in tourist numbers at Wayanad's destinations, even during the crucial Onam season, has proven to be a major setback. Not only has the revenue of tourist centres plummeted, but the decrease in visitor footfall has also severely impacted those whose livelihoods depend on the sector.

It is against this backdrop that calls for new initiatives are gaining momentum. In previous years, there were efforts to attract tourists during the monsoon season by organising events like 'Splash' in the district.

However, no such initiatives were undertaken this time. Wayanad saw no significant government-led monsoon tourism programs. There's a call to promote more projects in the adventure and eco-tourism sectors. Furthermore, closed tourist centres must be reopened without delay.

The tourism sector is also calling for a reconsideration of visitor limits at destinations like Kuruvadweep and Edakkal Caves.

Often, when issues like landslides occur in any part of Wayanad, the decision is made to completely shut downtourist centers across the district. This practice, too, hinders Wayanad's tourism development. Industry stakeholders suggest that by minimising the closure of safe centres during the monsoon, tourist arrivals could be maintained, thereby preventing a complete halt to revenue and the tourism sector as a whole.

Restrictions pose a crisis

A multitude of factors contributed to the decline in tourist numbers during the peak Onam season, traditionally a period of high footfall. These include restrictions at tourist centres following a landslide on the tunnel road, the blanket closure of all destinations on days with heavy rain and red alert declarations, and traffic disruptions on the ghat road. Popular spots like Karapuzha Dam and Banasurasagar Dam also witnessed a significant drop in visitors this Onam season and in the days that followed.

Even popular DTPC-managed sites such as Pookode Lake and Edakkal Caves failed to attract substantial numbers. This drastic reduction in visitors led to a steep decline in revenue for over 300 commercial establishments situated near the district's tourist attractions.

These businesses found themselves in distress, facing a severe lack of income during what should have been their busiest period – the holiday season and Onam. Several establishments near Karapuzha Dam, with their income streams completely halted, were even forced to close for days on end.

Businesses near other tourist spots faced a similar predicament. Even taxi operators, both those exclusively serving tourist centres and others, experienced a drastic fall in passenger numbers this season.