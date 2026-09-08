Kozhikode: The Zamorin Raja of Kozhikode, P K Kerala Varma, 90, who introduced a new collective governing system for the institutions under the Zamorin Management, passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode early Tuesday morning. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past two months.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence at Chinthavalappu at 10 am on Tuesday. The cremation will be held at 6.30 pm at the Smrithi Patham public crematorium on Mavoor Road in the city.

It will be the first time that a Zamorin Raja is being cremated at a public crematorium. Family members said Kerala Varma had specifically expressed his wish to be cremated at a public facility.

Born on September 3, 1936, Kerala Varma belonged to the Thekkekettu branch of the Thiruvannur Puthiyakovilakam family. He was the son of Sridevi Varma of the former Ambadi Kovilakam, where the senior women members of the Zamorin family reside, and Balarama Varma of the Nedumbram Palace in Thiruvalla.

During Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Kozhikode, his mother, Sridevi Varma, had participated in the freedom struggle by removing a gold bangle from her hand and donating it to Gandhi.

Kerala Varma was instrumental in introducing a 21-member governing council to administer around 45 temples under the Zamorin Management, as well as educational institutions including Guruvayurappan College, Zamorin’s High School and Higher Secondary School.

The new system replaced the earlier practice of administration being carried out by the Zamorin and members of his household. Kerala Varma proposed bringing representatives from the three Zamorin Kovilakams under the Nediyiruppu Swarupam together to oversee the administration.

The governing council comprises the first five dignitaries of the Nediyiruppu Swarupam—the Zamorin Raja, Eralppad Raja, Munnalppad Raja, Edathralppad Raja and Naduthralppad Raja—the senior-most woman member of the Swarupam from Ambadi Kovilakam, the senior-most women members of the three Kovilakams, the three senior-most men of the Kovilakams, and three representatives from each Kovilakam.

Institutions under the Zamorin Management function under the supervision of the governing council, which oversees appointments, renovation works and other major administrative matters.

A pharmacology expert and entrepreneur, Kerala Varma was the founder of Narnyatt Pharmaceuticals, which became known for the production and export of several medicines, including antibiotics. He received Central and State Government awards for excellence in exports.

He was also a member of a team that worked with the State Government’s Filariasis Research Centre on a model project in the Lakshadweep Islands to control the spread of filariasis by distributing curry salt mixed with medicine.

Kerala Varma completed his Intermediate studies at Zamorin’s College and obtained a pharmacy degree from LM Pharmacy College in Ahmedabad. He later worked at the German Remedies factory in Mumbai and served for two years as a non-medical tutor in the Pharmacy Department of Kozhikode Medical College. He subsequently established Narnyatt Pharmaceuticals at the West Hill Industrial Estate.

He was a member of a committee appointed by the Central Export Promotion Council to explore industrial development opportunities in nine countries, including Australia. He also served as a pharmacology adviser to institutions including Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Oushadhi and Vaidyamatam.

Kerala Varma had been residing in an apartment at Chinthavalappu in Kozhikode for several years.

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He is survived by his wife, Jayasree Varma of Nedumbram Palace in Thiruvalla, and children Suneethi Raja and Dr K Sujith Varma.