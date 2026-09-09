Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has invited individuals and organisations to sponsor new buses as part of the state government's 100-day action plan to improve public transport.

The scheme aims to strengthen services, particularly in rural areas, and replace buses that have reached the end of their service life. Local self-government institutions, cooperatives, companies, trusts, social organisations, clubs and commercial establishments can participate, including through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The scheme covers 9-15 metre AC premium buses, AC seaters, AC sleepers, Super Fast and Fast Passenger buses. Sponsors can either purchase and donate a bus or provide the required funds to KSRTC, which will procure the vehicle through a tender.

Sponsored buses will be registered in the name of the KSRTC managing director and become permanent assets of the corporation. KSRTC will retain full control over their maintenance, insurance, revenue, staffing, routes and schedules.

Routes proposed by sponsors can replace existing services where applicable. KSRTC will consider new services only if local bodies provide support for fuel and basic infrastructure. KSRTC may sign an MoU for such arrangements. The department can modify routes and timings based on public demand and its financial position.

Sponsors will be allowed to advertise on the buses for 10 years. Advertisements can cover up to 60% of the exterior, excluding the front and windows, and up to 30% of the interior, subject to KSRTC's conditions.

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Sponsors can also display their organisation's name along with the words 'Sponsored by' on the vehicle. Religious, political, illegal and divisive advertisements will not be permitted, and all advertisement designs require prior approval from KSRTC.

Sponsored buses will also retain the standard KSRTC colour scheme. Sponsors will be informed in advance if any changes to the vehicle's appearance are required.