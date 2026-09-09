Following a recent tragic accident on the National Highway in Thrissur, a comprehensive safety audit along the National Highway 66 (NH 66) expansion zones in Alappuzha has exposed alarming safety lapses. Joint inspection squads uncovered several major violations, including unauthorised roadside parking, erratic traffic diversions, encroachments, and hazardous construction practices that put commuter lives at risk.

Authorities have issued immediate warnings to the contracting companies and local violators. If these safety issues are not resolved promptly, local self-government bodies will issue formal notices, followed by strict legal action and penalties after 48 hours.

The first inspection team, led by Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) A Tahirudeen, monitored 60 key construction sites between Aroor and Mararikulam. They observed that sudden, poorly planned traffic diversions were a primary cause of road accidents. The squad noted that the reach has been sub-contracted to multiple private firms, resulting in a severe lack of communication and coordination. Commuters face immense distress due to haphazard route changes implemented mid-construction, with heavy barricades protruding directly onto active traffic lanes without adequate reflectors or warning signs.

The second squad, led by MVI S Vageeshwaran, audited the stretch from Oachira to Kottamkulangara, highlighting illegal roadside vendors and highly dangerous road damage. While drivers naturally slow down on visibly broken stretches, isolated deep potholes—like the one found at Kottamkulangara—catch motorists completely by surprise, posing a lethal threat to two-wheelers. Additionally, the sharp concrete edges of open drainage channels jutting above the road surface invite severe crashes. The team has called for the immediate installation of clear, reflective directional signage across the entire corridor.

The third squad, led by MVI (Enforcement) TA Stanley, covered the stretch from Kommady Junction to Kalithattu, recommending immediate upgrades to local barricading. The inspectors emphasised the need for temporary safety barriers and stricter traffic management near the busy local market operating adjacent to the national highway at Kommady.

The intensive safety audit was coordinated by Enforcement RTO TM Jerson, bringing together officials from the Motor Vehicles Department, Police, Revenue, KSEB, local self-governments, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and contracting representatives. Each squad is scheduled to submit a detailed report to the District Collector, after which a high-level review meeting will decide on permanent corrective measures.