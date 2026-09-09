Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to conduct its first-ever baseline survey of elderly citizens as part of the state government's 100-Day Programme. An MoU was signed between the Department of Elderly Welfare and the Centre for Management Development to undertake the survey.

The survey will focus on citizens aged 60 and above and is aimed at developing a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by Kerala's elderly population.

For the survey, senior citizens will be classified into three age groups — 60-69, 70-79 and 80 years and above. The exercise will seek to identify vulnerabilities among different age groups and assess gaps in healthcare and other support systems.

The findings are expected to provide a baseline for planning and strengthening welfare measures and healthcare interventions for senior citizens in the state.

The MoU signing was presided over by the Chief Minister, who is currently in charge of the Department of Elderly Welfare. Dr Rathan U Khelkar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Elderly Welfare; Dr Arun S Nair, IAS, Director, Social Justice Department; and Dr Jayasankar Prasad, Director, Centre for Management Development, were present at the event.

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The baseline survey is expected to help the government formulate more targeted policies by providing data on the needs and vulnerabilities of Kerala's ageing population.