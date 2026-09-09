Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive light to moderate rain at several places until September 13, with isolated heavy rainfall expected from September 10 to 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas on September 10 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the region. The cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level as of 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours in several districts.

Sep 10: Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

Alappuzha and Ernakulam. Sep 11: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam. Sep 12: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad

The IMD warned that intense spells of rain could lead to poor visibility and traffic congestion. Waterlogging and uprooted trees or broken branches may temporarily disrupt traffic and increase travel time. Heavy rain could also damage standing crops and vegetables. Landslides, mudslides and landslips are possible in vulnerable areas. People have been advised to follow traffic advisories, if any, avoid staying in vulnerable structures and take shelter during thunderstorms or lightning.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon remained weak over Kerala on Wednesday. Rain was recorded at a few places in the state, with Ayyankunnu in Kannur recording the highest rainfall of 25 mm in the past 24 hours.

The IMD has not issued any wind warning for fishermen along the Kerala coast, Lakshadweep or Karnataka coast. However, squally weather with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal, including along and off the West Bengal, Odisha, and north Andhra Pradesh coasts, as well as the north Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the warned sea areas during the specified periods.