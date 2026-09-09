Key events in Kerala: Seminars and cultural programmes on Sept 9
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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The article details a series of events occurring across various locations in Kerala, India, on a specific day.
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Numerous ministers and prominent figures are scheduled to attend or inaugurate different functions, including award ceremonies, seminars, and religious festivals.
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The events span a wide range of activities, from official government initiatives like the 'Kerala Brand' portal launch to cultural celebrations such as Onam and cricket tournaments.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Thampanoor Shikshak Sadan: Kerala Fire Service Drivers and Mechanics Association State Convention. Ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, K A Thulasi. 10:00 am.
- Secretariat, Industry Minister's Chamber: Inauguration of the 'Kerala Brand' portal, developed by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce. Minister P K Kunhalikutty. 10:00 am.
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan: Award distribution for winners of state-level competitions organized by Kudumbashree. Ministers K M Shaji, K Muraleedharan. 4:00 pm.
- Press Club: Commemoration of journalist C R Mathew. Ministers K Muraleedharan, M Liju. 4:00 pm.
- Sreekaryam Kariyam Govt. LP School: Teachers' Day Celebration. Minister K Muraleedharan. 10:30 am.
- Sree Chitra Institute, Achutha Menon Centre: State Government's tribute to post-mortem organ donors. Minister K Muraleedharan. 3:00 pm.
- Poojappura C Achutha Menon Centre: Three-day seminar (starting 10:00 am). Concluding session with Minister C P John. 2:00 pm.
- Press Club: Book release of 'Swara Bhedangal' authored by Dr Divya B Nair. 11:00 am.
- Central Stadium: Kesari S L Shyam Cricket Tournament of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. 7:30 am.
- Hotel Residency Tower: Rotary Club farewell meeting. Minister K Muraleedharan. 6:00 pm.
- Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: Kerala Police Athletics and Games. 7:30 am.
- Bharat Bhavan: Madhava Madam C V N Kalari Kalaripayattu National Seminar. 4:00
- Mascot Hotel, Symphony Hall: Announcement of the National Institute of Preventive Oncology. Minister K Muraleedharan. 7:00 pm.
- In front of Pazhavangadi Temple: Shiv Sena Ganeshotsavam Trust Ganesha Idol Consecration and Cultural Meeting. 5:30 pm.
- Kanakakunnu Visweswarayya Bhavan: Institute of Engineers India Lecture Program. 5:45 pm.
- Vellayambalam K V Surendranath Trust Office: K V Surendranath Commemoration. 9:00 am.
- Rishimangalam Sreekrishnaswamy Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival, Bhajan. 5:00 pm.
- Kalady Bodhananda Kendram: Dwadashaha Sreemad Bhagavatha Sathram. 5:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kollam Public Library, Sopanam Auditorium: An all-women instrumental Hindustani-Carnatic Jugalbandi, presented by Panjaratna Band and led by Vedika. 6:30 pm.
- Kottarakkulam Mahaganapathi Temple: The Bhagavatha Sapthaham concludes. 6:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam KMG Centre: Catholica Day Fund Collection Meeting for churches under the Kottayam and Kottayam Central Dioceses. His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos Bava – 10:30 am.
- Girideepam Bethany HSS Auditorium: Speaker's Excellence Award ceremony to honor students from the Kottayam constituency who achieved A+ in all subjects in the 10th and Plus Two examinations, and schools that secured a 100% pass rate. Inauguration of the conference by Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 11:00 am.
- Orchid Residency Auditorium: Inauguration of the 'Thalamura Sangamam' (Generations Meet), held as part of the Muslim Youth League District Conference. State President Sayyid Munavvarali Shihab Thangal – 3:00 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Painting exhibition 'Narumozhi' by Kathalatt Prakashan – 11:00 am.
Ernakulam Boat Jetty T K Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre: Cochin Port Employees Organization's Golden Jubilee Souvenir release and a seminar on port development – 2:00 pm.
Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: 'Aarkkum Paadam' (Anyone Can Sing) – 4:00 pm.
Vallarpadam Basilica Rosary Park: Bible Convention – 4:30 pm.
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm.Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Onam celebration by the Balakrishna Menon Road Residents Association – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Govt. Polytechnic College: Sign-up for 2026 National Tech Fest – 9:30 am.
Nadakkavu Postmaster General's Office: Dak Adalat – 11:00 am.Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
Calicut Trade Centre Premises: Muslim Youth League District Conference: Flag Hoisting – 5:00 pm.