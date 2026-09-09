Malappuram: A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pouring boiling porridge water on his eight-year-old daughter at Kakkadampoil in the district.

The arrested man has been identified as M Maju, of Naduvazhi House at Karimbu in Oorngattiri panchayat.

According to police, Maju, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, returned home and got into an argument with his wife. During the altercation, he allegedly poured boiling porridge water from the stove onto his wife.

However, the woman moved away quickly, causing the boiling water to fall on their eight-year-old daughter, who was standing behind her. The child suffered serious burns on her leg.

Maju initially took the injured girl to a hospital but allegedly fled from the hospital later. The child was subsequently shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for further treatment.

A police team later traced Maju to Chundathpoyil, where he had been staying in hiding, and arrested him on Tuesday night.

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He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.