A scientific investigation is needed to identify why various regions of Pathanamthitta submerge under floodwaters at the very onset of rains, the Kerala Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment has stated. Following a comprehensive review meeting led by committee chairman Sajeev Joseph MLA to assess monsoon-related damage, the panel emphasised that understanding the precise geographical and environmental factors behind these flash floods is paramount. The committee plans to compile its findings and submit a detailed report to the state government.

The Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment inspects the flood-ravaged Ranni Ittiyappara bus stand premises. Photo: Harilal / Manorama

Pathanamthitta possesses unique geographical characteristics that make it highly vulnerable to sudden, severe flash floods. Members of the legislative panel pointed out that riverbed siltation, unauthorised encroachments, and ecologically damaging construction projects are significantly exacerbating the flood situation. To gain a holistic view, the committee gathered inputs from district-level department officials, local environmental activists, and the general public. The assessment team also included MLAs K Rajan, Varghese Mammen, Faisal Babu, and TM Shashi.

The legislative panel urged authorities to ensure that flood-affected individuals, especially local traders, receive their compensation without any bureaucratic delay. Officials informed the committee that floodwaters had entered around 20,500 homes, and the disbursal of financial aid has already commenced. Committee member K Rajan instructed Local Self Government Department assistant engineers to complete structural damage assessments of houses immediately.

According to official estimates, four houses were completely destroyed while 157 properties suffered partial damage. District Collector A Nisamuddin noted that traders in Ranni bore the brunt of the commercial losses, and the district administration has approached the government for a special fund to compensate them. Meanwhile, District Police Chief S Anand highlighted the critical need for streetlights and reflective signs along hazardous stretches of the Sabarimala pilgrimage route to prevent road accidents during inclement weather.

The agricultural sector continues to reel under severe stress, with pending compensation to farmers accumulating to ₹140 lakh over the past four years. This monsoon season alone, heavy rain devastated crops across 250 hectares, primarily wiping out banana and vegetable plantations, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹13 crore. The authorities received 1,428 compensation applications up to September 5, 2024.

Landslides also wrought havoc, damaging 4.5 hectares of land, with the Ranni and Konni blocks being the worst hit. Extensive damage was also reported in Aruvappulam, Thannithodu, Seethathodu, and Chittar panchayats. The committee directed officials to ensure that no eligible victim is left out of the compensation drive. Furthermore, Kerala Water Authority officials revealed that 41 pump houses were damaged by the floods, requiring ₹91 lakh for immediate restoration and maintenance.

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To prevent structural damage to bridges, the committee advised the forest and civil authorities to take preemptive measures to stop heavy logs from washing down from forest reserves into rivers during heavy downpours. Dead and decaying trees along major arterial roads are also to be cleared. Additionally, mining officials confirmed that 23 licensed quarries are currently operating within the district.

The Clean Kerala Campaign (Suchitwa Mission) reported that 46 tonnes of plastic waste had been successfully cleared from ten flood-affected panchayats. During the discussions, the committee chairperson sought an explanation from the District Collector regarding the absence of public works department road division officials at the high-level meeting.

The panel also addressed serious public grievances regarding the massive extraction and transportation of soil from Pathanamthitta for National Highway (NH) construction projects in other districts. Committee member Faisal Babu launched a scathing attack on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), demanding a detailed study on how the authority's activities have contributed to the recent flooding. He alleged that the NHAI was operating in blatant violation of established environmental regulations and norms.