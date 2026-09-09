Think your ATM withdrawals are free? Think again. Once you exhaust your quota of free transactions, every extra withdrawal, failed transaction or even a balance check could cost you. These small charges can quietly add up over the year. A little care with your ATM and banking habits could help you save up to ₹2,068 a year.

Beat the ATM fee trap: Save ₹1,200 a year

Most banks allow five free ATM transactions a month at your own bank and another five at other banks. Beyond the free transaction limit, many banks levy a service charge of ₹20 to ₹25 per transaction. Make just four chargeable transactions a month and you could end up paying ₹100 every month, or ₹1,200 a year. The exact charges may vary depending on the bank and the type of account. Planning your ATM visits better can help you stay within the free limit and avoid the extra cost.

Check before you withdraw: Save ₹200

If your account does not have the required minimum balance, an attempt to withdraw money from an ATM may fail. Banks also levy charges on failed transactions. Checking your balance in advance through a digital payment app or your bank's own app can help you avoid such charges and save at least ₹200 a year.

Skip ATM balance checks: Save ₹168

Checking your balance at an ATM was once free, but it can now count as an ATM transaction and eat into your quota of free transactions. Even if it reduces the number of free transactions available, balance enquiries at your own bank’s ATMs remain free. At other banks’ ATMs, however, a charge of ₹7 to ₹10 may sometimes apply. Two such paid balance enquiries every month could cost you up to ₹168 a year. Checking your balance through your bank's app or a digital payment app is a smarter option.

Drop unused debit cards: Save up to ₹500

If you have two or three bank accounts and debit cards, banks may charge an annual fee of ₹200 to ₹500 for each card. Keeping only the cards you actually need can help cut this expense. You could also save on the time and fuel spent visiting ATMs. For everyday transactions, switching to UPI may also help you make use of cashback offers.