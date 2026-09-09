The timeless melody of Chandrakalabham Charthiyurangum Theeram wafts through the air at a bustling crossroads in Nambikolli, a quiet farming village in Wayanad. This nostalgic soundtrack, featuring the legendary compositions of the late poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, plays throughout the day at a newly created cultural corner named Vayalar Ganatheeram.

The musical haven is the brainchild of S Biju and VC George, who run small businesses at Nambikolli Junction along the busy Bathery-Noolpuzha-Ooty road. Looking to transform a neglected spot in front of their shops—previously cluttered with a broken electricity pole and a crumbling milestone—the duo first cleared the debris and planted a jamun sapling.

They went on to construct a circular concrete bench around the tree, comfortably seating up to eight people. Atop the tree, they installed a custom speaker box connected to a system operated from George's shop. From 8 am to 8 pm, a curated playlist of Vayalar's golden hits plays continuously, creating an oasis of nostalgia for travellers and locals alike.

Famous lines from classic songs such as Periyare Periyare, Chillumedayilirunnenne, Kannuneerthulliye, Kadalinakkare Ponore, Manushyan Mathangale Srishtichu, and Thalayku Meethe Shoonyakasham are carefully inscribed on a memorial pillar at the spot. Biju and George are currently landscaping the area with green lawns and flowering plants. Their unique project has won widespread support from fellow traders and Nambikolli residents. The musical pavilion was formally inaugurated on Tuesday afternoon by former Noolpuzha panchayat president K Sobhankumar.

The heartwarming initiative has already reached the ears of Vayalar Ramavarma's family. Deeply moved by the gesture, the poet's daughter, Indulekha, sent a message to the organisers expressing her longing to visit Nambikolli. "I yearn to come there, sit under the shade of that jamun tree, and listen to my father's songs amidst such warm friendship," she shared, hoping to make the journey in the near future.