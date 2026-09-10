Key events in Kerala: Workshops, film screening and other cultural events on Sept 10
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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Several events are scheduled for World Suicide Prevention Day 2026, including a media workshop in Thiruvananthapuram and state-level inauguration in Kollam, alongside a public awareness program in Kozhikode.
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Various cultural and political gatherings are taking place across different locations, such as the Commemoration of Muslim League leader Beemapally Rasheed and a Sitaram Yechury Commemoration Conference in Thiruvananthapuram.
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The article lists numerous religious festivals and ceremonies happening, including the Ashtami Rohini Festival, Dwadasaha Sreemad Bhagavatha Sathram, Amavasya Puja, and Vinayaka Chathurthi and Theppa Ratholsavam.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Ayyanakali Hall: Commemoration of Muslim League leader Beemapally Rasheed, led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan at 4:30 PM.
- AKG Hall: Sitaram Yechury Commemoration Conference. Lecture by Prabhat Patnaik at 10:00 AM. Inauguration by Pinarayi Vijayan at 4:00 PM.
- Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: Closing ceremony of the 47th Kerala Police State Athletics and Games Meet, inaugurated by Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan at 5:00 PM.
- Press Club: Media workshop on 'Suicide Prevention Day 2026' with Minister C.P. John and State Information Commissioner Dr. Sonichan P. Joseph at 10:30 AM.
- Sreekaryam Loyola College of Social Sciences: Intercollegiate Fest 'Lumora' at 10:00 AM.
- Press Club: 83rd Martyrdom Anniversary of Vakkam Khader National Foundation, attended by Minister N. Shamsuddeen, M.M. Hassan, and M. Vijayakumar at 4:00 PM.
- Palayam Bhagyamala Auditorium: Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Milad Conference at 5:00 PM.
- Central Stadium: Kerala Union of Working Journalists Kesari S.L. Shyam Cricket Tournament at 7:30 PM.
- Rishimangalam Sreekrishnaswamy Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival featuring 'Nritha Mayookha Vismayam' (Dance Spectacle) by Sreena Sreekumar at 7:30 PM.
- Kalady Bodhananda Kendram: Dwadasaha Sreemad Bhagavatha Sathram (12-day Bhagavatam Discourse) at 5:00 PM.
- Sasthamangalam Pratyangira Devi Temple: Amavasya Puja (New Moon Worship) at 6:00 PM.
Kollam
- Parippally Government Medical College Hospital: State-level inauguration of the World Suicide Prevention Day observance. Minister K. Muraleedharan, 10:00 AM.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Darshana Auditorium: Darshana Nature Life District Convention and Health Seminar inauguration. Speakers: Fr. Dr. Thomas Puthusserry (delivering a lecture), Dr. Jacob Vadakkanchery. 10:30 AM.
- Bailes Arena Turf, Vettathukavala, Puthuppally: 'Kathanaar Cricket League' match. 7:00 PM.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'Narumozhi' – an art exhibition by Kadalatt Prakashan – 11:00 AM
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Aarkkum Paadam' (Anyone Can Sing) – presented by Elders Forum Kaloor and Voice of Kaloor – 4:00 PM
- Vallarpadam Basilica: Bible Convention – 4:00 PM
- Chavara Cultural Centre Dolby Theatre: Documentary film "Zakariya" presented by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre, followed by an interaction with Paul Zakariya and Shiny Benjamin – 5:30 PM
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Jawan Cross Road Residents Association Onam Celebration – 6:00 PM
- Edappally Changampuzha Library Hall: French Film Festival – jointly presented by Metro Film City Kochi and Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library – 6:30 PM
- Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: Mahatma Gandhi Vayomithra Kendram's Onam Celebration – 10:30 AM
Kozhikode
- Thali Mahaganapathy Balasubrahmanya Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi and Theppa Ratholsavam. Gaja Pooja at 6:30 AM, Mahanyasapurvam Poornabhishekam at 7:30 AM, Vinayaka Pooja at 9:00 AM.
- League House: White Guard Camp inauguration (as part of the Muslim Youth League District Conference) by Muslim Youth League State President Panakkad Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, 9:00 AM.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:30 PM.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Muslim Youth League District Conference inauguration by Muslim League State President Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, 2:30 PM.
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Cultural Gathering (preceding the extended CPM State Committee meeting), 3:00 PM.
- Alakapuri: P.P. Mukundan Commemoration and Award Presentation, inaugurated by BJP National Executive Committee member P.K. Krishnadas, 4:00 PM.
- Meenchantha Ramakrishna Prayer Hall: Ramakrishna Vachanamrutham Class, organized by Kozhikode Swadhyay Satsangam, 5:00 PM.
- Beach Freedom Square: World Suicide Prevention Day - Public awareness program inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadasivan, 6:00 PM.