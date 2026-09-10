Several events are scheduled for World Suicide Prevention Day 2026, including a media workshop in Thiruvananthapuram and state-level inauguration in Kollam, alongside a public awareness program in Kozhikode.

Various cultural and political gatherings are taking place across different locations, such as the Commemoration of Muslim League leader Beemapally Rasheed and a Sitaram Yechury Commemoration Conference in Thiruvananthapuram.