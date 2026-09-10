Kannur: A nun teaching at a Church-run school in Iritty has come under fire after allegedly making a harsh remark to a student who fell unconscious in class.

After angry protests from parents, the corporate management of St Joseph Upper Primary School at Kunnoth has "kept away" the teacher and set up a special inquiry committee to look into the matter.

The teacher, Sr Lindo Jose, had allegedly spoken harshly to the student, who has health issues, after the child became dizzy, collapsed and lost consciousness. The child’s parents have also alleged that the teacher kicked the student.

In a statement on Thursday, Archdiocese of Thalassery corporate management said it had taken note of the complaint and appointed a special inquiry committee to ascertain the facts. "The teacher has been kept away from her duties pending the inquiry," it said.

The management said the teacher had been appointed only to fill a temporary 30-day vacancy. The inquiry committee has been asked to submit its report within three days, after which appropriate further action will be taken based on its findings.

The student was experiencing health issues, and the school authorities were aware of the child’s condition, according to the complaint. The management said it was committed to giving the highest priority to the safety and welfare of students while hearing both sides fairly.

According to sources, the new teacher was unaware of the student’s health condition. They said she admitted to scolding the student but denied any assault.