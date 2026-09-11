It has been eight days since 80-year-old Kuttiyamma went missing in the Kattachira forest, and authorities are still searching for clues. With local residents and relatives suspecting foul play, the search has intensified.

Kuttiyamma, a resident of Thottupuram near Seethathode, went missing last Wednesday. Like any other day, she had gone to the edge of the forest to collect firewood. When she failed to return, a massive search operation was launched by the local police and forest department.

To aid the search, Angel, a specialist police tracker dog from the Idukki K9 squad, was brought to the scene. Specially trained in locating buried bodies and human remains, Angel scoured kilometres of dense forest undergrowth. Led by dog handlers TR Aneesh and T Akhil, the canine search went on from morning until evening. However, the team could not find any suspicious traces or signs of the missing woman.

As the search continues without any concrete leads, the local community and Kuttiyamma’s relatives have expressed deep concerns, suspecting a mystery behind her sudden disappearance. The search operation is being coordinated by Chittar Police Inspector Jijin C Chacko and Sub-Inspectors S Noufal and Anil Kumar. Officers from the Chittar Forest Station, including Section Forest Officers G Manoj and Santhosh Thampi, Beat Forest Officers Manu Kuriakose and P Praveen, along with members of the Vana Samrakshana Samithi, also spent hours combing the forest. Authorities have confirmed that the search will continue in the coming days until she is found.