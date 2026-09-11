The tender process for selecting airlines to transport pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage has been completed by the Central Hajj Committee. Once again, pilgrims departing from Kozhikode (Karipur) International Airport will face the highest ticket prices in Kerala, though the margin of increase is significantly lower than in previous years.

The rates, determined in US dollars, are subject to marginal changes depending on exchange rate fluctuations at the time of final payment. Based on an estimated exchange rate of ₹95 per dollar, the flight fare for a round trip to Saudi Arabia from Kochi is fixed at $930 (approximately ₹88,350). Meanwhile, pilgrims flying out of Kannur will pay $969 (approximately ₹92,055), and those from Kozhikode will have to shell out $1,010 (approximately ₹95,950).

Although Kozhikode remains the costliest point, the difference in fares has reduced substantially. This year, Kozhikode pilgrims will pay roughly ₹7,600 ($80) more than those departing from Kochi, and around ₹3,700 ($39) more than those flying from Kannur. This comes as a major relief to pilgrims from the Malabar region, who had faced a massive fare discrepancy of nearly ₹20,000 last year, and a staggering ₹40,000 difference in 2025.

The Central Hajj Committee has finalised airline contracts for 1.23 lakh pilgrims flying out of 19 airports across India. In Kerala, Air India Express will operate services from both Kozhikode and Kochi airports, while Saudi carrier Flyadeal has secured the contract for Kannur airport. This marks a shift from the previous season, when Akasa Air operated from Kozhikode, Flynas handled Kochi, and Flyadeal served Kannur.