Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has launched what the state government describes as India’s first certification system aimed at making government and other public-facing offices more accessible and senior citizen-friendly.

The Elder-Friendly Office Certification (EFOC) scheme, launched by the Department of Senior Citizens' Welfare, will rate participating offices as Gold, Silver or Bronze based on their facilities, services and treatment of elderly visitors. The certification will initially cover government offices, with institutions such as Village and Taluk offices, hospitals, banks and transport counters also coming under its scope. Private institutions can participate voluntarily.

Five areas to determine certification

Under the scheme, offices will be assessed across five categories:

Building accessibility: 30%

Service delivery: 25%

Staff training and conduct: 20%

Communication: 15%

Participation: 10%

Some facilities will be mandatory for certification. These include step-free entry, a ground-floor toilet, a priority queue for senior citizens, and an officer specifically assigned to address their needs.

An office will not qualify for certification if it fails any of these mandatory requirements, even if its overall score is high.

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Offices scoring 85% or above, with at least 60% in every category, will receive a Gold certificate. Those scoring between 70% and 84% will receive Silver, while scores of 60% to 69% will qualify for a provisional Bronze certificate. Gold and Silver certifications will be valid for five years, while Bronze certification will initially be valid for two years and will require re-inspection for confirmation.

Unannounced inspections

The certification will not be a one-time assessment. Ten per cent of certified offices will undergo unannounced inspections every year.

Site inspections and scoring will be conducted by independent third-party agencies empanelled by the government. The agencies will not be allowed to assess offices with which they have a connection.

A Nodal Cell under the Department of Senior Citizens' Welfare will maintain the certification registry, while a state-level Steering Committee will oversee the standards and approve Gold certifications.

First phase to cover 14 offices

The government plans to begin the rollout by finalising the criteria, issuing a government order and empanelling assessment agencies. During the first phase, one office in each of Kerala's 14 districts will be selected for a pilot within six months.

In the second year, the scheme is expected to expand statewide to Village, Taluk and Collectorate offices, Treasuries, RTOs and government hospitals. From the third year, more institutions will be brought under the system. Private hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacies will also be allowed to obtain certification voluntarily on a paid basis.

Why the certification is needed

Kerala has one of the country's highest proportions of senior citizens, and the number is expected to increase significantly over the coming decades.

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The new certification system seeks to address some of the everyday difficulties faced by elderly people while accessing public services, including long queues, staircases without handrails, small-print forms and service counters located on upper floors.

The standards for ramps, signage and toilets are based on national guidelines issued in 2021 under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. The scheme draws on international models including Sharjah's age-friendly initiatives in the UAE, the World Health Organization's Age-Friendly Cities network and the Certified Age-Friendly Employer programme in the US.

Certified offices will receive a plaque and a QR-coded digital certificate, while their names will be included in a public registry. Gold-rated offices will also receive priority under schemes associated with the state's Silver Economy programme.

The pilot is expected to begin within the current financial year, once the empanelment of assessment agencies is completed.