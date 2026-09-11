Kalpetta: B Anand, former Member Secretary of the Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), who is currently serving as Deputy Registrar of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), Thiruvananthapuram, has been suspended from service in connection with a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) case relating to the renovation and beautification of Pookkode Lake in Wayanad.

Anand had served as the Member Secretary of the Wayanad DTPC on deputation in the 2018-2021 period. The Vigilance case pertains to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Pookkode Lake beautification and renovation project, which had an estimated cost of ₹2.48 crore.

According to an order issued by the KTU Registrar, the Vigilance Department informed the Vice-Chancellor about the case and requested that Anand be removed from all duties until the completion of the investigation. The Vigilance Department reportedly expressed apprehension that his continued presence in office could enable him to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence connected with the case.

The university, in the suspension order, also noted that the Deputy Registrar is one of the senior-most officials of the university and handles files and documents of a serious and confidential nature. His continuation in such a key position while facing a Vigilance investigation could affect the goodwill and image of the university, the order said, adding that his removal was considered necessary in the interests of transparency and credibility.

The order further directed the officials concerned to ensure that all files, official documents, keys and other instruments in Anand's possession were handed over to the appropriate higher authority.

His access to the university's official website, KTU portal and official email account has also been ordered to be blocked until further orders. The suspension will remain in force until further orders, according to the university order.