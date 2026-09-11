Malappuram is set for a major administrative and infrastructural makeover with plans fast-tracked for a state-of-the-art Revenue Tower. District Collector Dr Vinay Goyal chaired a high-level meeting to expedite the project, which is estimated to cost ₹65 crore. The mega-project, funded by the state government, has already received an initial administrative sanction of ₹7 crore.

The new complex will be built on the Malappuram Civil Station campus, directly in front of the District Collector's office. Designed as a modern twin-tower structure, the facility will span 10 storeys and feature a dedicated parking lot capable of accommodating 600 vehicles. The primary goal is to bring various government departments under a single roof, making public services significantly more accessible and streamlined.

As part of the master plan, government offices currently operating in Kottappadi will be relocated to the new Civil Station facility. The land vacated in Kottappadi will then be utilised for the much-needed expansion of the local Taluk Hospital, addressing a long-standing demand for better healthcare infrastructure in the region.

During the meeting, Dr Vinay Goyal directed department heads to prepare a comprehensive master plan and ensure the construction is completed within a strict timeline. To avoid public inconvenience, the construction phases will be planned meticulously to ensure that current government offices continue their day-to-day operations without any disruption. The committee also explored practical options to begin construction without immediately demolishing existing structures.

The review meeting was attended by ADM PO Sadiq, TK Ahmed (Assistant Private Secretary to Minister PK Kunhalikutty), Malappuram Municipality PWD Standing Committee Chairman Harris Amian, minister's representatives PA Salam, PK Bava, and KPM Mansoor, alongside senior officials from the Public Works Department and the Information and Public Relations Department.