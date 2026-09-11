Kozhikode: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet Indian Grand Mufti and Kerala Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar during his visit to Kerala on Sunday as part of his five-day tour of India.

Anwar will arrive in Kerala after attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. His meeting with Kanthapuram is scheduled to take place at the Markaz Central Campus at Karanthoor near Kozhikode.

The prime minister will attend a special prayer gathering and a reception at the Markaz Convention Centre.

Markaz source said a discussion involving prominent personalities from the religious, political and social spheres will also be held as part of the visit.

Anwar will later visit the Madavoor C M Makham along with Kanthapuram before leaving Kerala.

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This will be Anwar's second visit to Kerala to meet Kanthapuram. He had first visited the Markaz in September 2022, a few weeks before becoming Malaysia's prime minister.