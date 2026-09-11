The historic Neelamperoor Palli Bhagavathi Temple near Changanassery is all set to witness the grand culmination of the Neelamperoor Pooram Padayani on Friday. Renowned for its unique blend of exquisite artistry and intense devotion, the festival's main attraction—the spectacular night procession of majestic giant swans (Valyannam), smaller swan effigies (annams), and colourful mythological characters (kolams)—will take centre stage late into the night.

The final day's proceedings began early in the morning, with traditional artisans applying vibrant natural colours and finishing touches to the effigies during the sacred 'Nirappani' ritual at 6 am. Following this, the afternoon rituals commenced at noon with the special 'Uchapooja' (noon prayers), followed by 'Kottipadi Seva' (traditional ritual song performances) and 'Annamootu' (the symbolic feeding of the swans).

As twilight falls, the spiritual energy at the temple premises escalates with a series of deep-rooted rituals. At 8 pm, the traditional 'Thenga Murikkal' (breaking of coconuts) for the newly crafted swans will be performed, setting the stage for the night's main events. This will be followed by the energetic 'Kudampooja Kali' at 10 pm, along with 'Sarvaprayaschitham' (the ritual of universal atonement), 'Anujna Vangal' (seeking divine permission from the goddess), and the rhythmic 'Thothakali' performance.

At 11 pm, the newly created swan effigies will be ceremoniously dedicated to the deity during the 'Thirunada Samarpannam'. The crowning glory of the festival unfolds at midnight when the massive 'Valyannam'—the largest and most awe-inspiring swan effigy—is majestically wheeled into the temple courtyard. This breathtaking spectacle will be accompanied by a vibrant procession of other mythological 'kolams' (effigies), the 'Poyyana' (dummy horse), and the 'Simham' (lion), drawing thousands of devotees and tourists to this magnificent celebration of Kerala's heritage.