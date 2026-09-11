The Hydrographic Institute in Ponnani, established with high hopes of offering maritime education to students from the coastal fishermen community, has officially closed down. Highlighting the sudden wind-up of the facility, all furniture and office equipment have been shifted to the Beypore Marine Surveyor's office.

The development was confirmed after the Ponnani Municipality sought an explanation from the institute's director regarding why the building remained locked. The director's written response, accessed by Malayala Manorama, confirmed that the institute's operations in Ponnani had been permanently halted. The academy had been functioning on two floors of the municipality's old office building.

A short-lived dream

The institute was realised largely due to the proactive efforts of former MLA P Nandakumar and was inaugurated in June 2022 by the then Minister Ahammad Devarkovil. Although multiple attempts were made to find a permanent independent campus for the institute, none succeeded. Despite conducting classes for a few initial batches, local critics allege that there were no genuine efforts from the authorities to sustain the institution, which held immense potential for the educational advancement of coastal students.

Infrastructural bottlenecks and low enrolment

While the Ponnani Municipality had provided its old office building free of rent, the facility suffered from severe physical constraints. It lacked basic amenities, and students frequently complained about leaky roofs that disrupted classes during the monsoons. Over time, student enrolment began to dwindle rapidly. The sudden loss of an institution that was brought in with much fanfare has triggered widespread protests and disappointment among the residents of Ponnani.