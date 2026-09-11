The South Western Railway Mysuru Division has successfully conducted the second trial run of the highly anticipated Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train, which is uniquely equipped to traverse steep mountain terrains, completed its journey from Yesvantpur Junction to Mangaluru Junction, arriving well ahead of its scheduled time.

Departing Yesvantpur at 6.50 am, the 16-coach premium train pulled into Mangaluru Junction at 1.55 pm. Although it was originally scheduled to arrive at 2.50 pm, the train completed the journey 55 minutes early, showcasing its potential to significantly cut travel time between the two major Karnataka cities.

During the trial run, the train made scheduled stops at Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, and Kabaka Puttur. Following the successful trial, the rake began its return journey from Mangaluru Junction back to Yesvantpur at 3.10 pm.

Unlike conventional rakes, this particular Vande Bharat train features an Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system. This safety feature is critical for operating on the steep, scenic, yet challenging ghat section between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road, where safety regulations demand specialised braking technology for downhill descents.

The second trial run has boosted confidence following technical hiccups during the initial run. During that previous attempt to Mangaluru Central, the train suffered technical issues in the Yedakumeri-Subrahmanya section, resulting in a delay of over two hours and arriving at 4.30 pm. The seamless run on Thursday indicates that the initial operational hurdles have been successfully addressed by railway engineers.