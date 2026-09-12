Kochi: Passengers at Cochin International Airport can now get directions, flight updates and even a quick introduction to Kerala’s traditional art forms from a robot.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has introduced a passenger assistance robot as part of its efforts to make navigation and other airport services more convenient for travellers. The first robot has been deployed at ‘Kalangan’, the art museum located in the Domestic Security Hold Area. The service was inaugurated by CIAL Managing Director S Suhas.

The robot is designed to interact directly with passengers, welcoming them and providing directions to boarding gates and other facilities. It can also offer real-time flight information, including details of flight schedules and gate numbers, while assisting passengers with information about various CIAL services.

However, at Kalangan, the robot has a role beyond airport navigation. It has been programmed to introduce passengers to Kerala’s cultural heritage, providing information about traditional art forms including Kathakali and Ottanthullal. It can also provide details about the sculptures and artworks displayed at the museum and guide passengers to the relevant exhibits.

The introduction of the robot marks CIAL’s first phase of using robotic technology for passenger-facing services, with further applications being considered across the airport.

CIAL plans to expand the use of the technology beyond the museum in the next phase. Passenger assistance robots are proposed for deployment in the airport’s check-in halls, bringing automated assistance closer to passengers from the beginning of their journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport operator is also exploring another possible use of robotics inside the terminal, with the plan to introduce delivery robots that could carry food and other products directly to passengers.

The robot deployed at CIAL was developed by Pune-based Kinetics Robotics.

CIAL Executive Director Santhosh Poovattil, Head of Commercial Manoj P Joseph, Kinetics Robotics representative Jignesh Nair and others attended the inauguration.