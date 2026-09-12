Kochi: V Santhakumaran Nair (89), father of cricketer S Sreesanth, died at Lisie Hospital in Kochi at around 10 pm on Friday.

His mortal remains will be taken to the family home in Kothamangalam on Sunday after relatives living abroad arrive. The body will be kept for public homage from 10 am to 2 pm, followed by the funeral at 4 pm.

Santhakumaran Nair is survived by his wife, T N Savitri Devi, and children Deepusanth, Niveditha, a film and television artiste, Divya and Sreesanth.

His children-in-law include Kalpana, Captain Sajith, playback singer Madhu Balakrishnan and Dhuvaneshwari.