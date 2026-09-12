New Delhi: Even as Kerala grapples with an acute power shortage, a proposal to set up 13 pumped storage projects capable of adding 6,155 MW to the State’s power capacity and attracting more than ₹36,000 crore in investment has been gathering dust for four years.

The projects, proposed by Central PSU Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC), were presented to the State government in 2022. THDC offered to develop them without any financial burden on the State, at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore per MW. The company was also willing to supply the power generated from the projects to Kerala at just ₹4.5 per unit. The projects would have also generated additional revenue for the State through a royalty of 5 paise per unit, besides tax revenue, employment opportunities and potential tourism benefits.

A K Vijayakumar, former special officer of THDC, said the corporation had held several rounds of discussions with the State government and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to take the proposals forward, but the approach of some officials became an impediment. “We visited Kerala around 30 times to hold discussions on the proposal. The approach of some officials towards KSEB and the State government became an obstacle,” he said.

Former power minister K Krishnankutty, when contacted, said efforts had been made to take the proposals forward. “Pumped storage projects are ideally suited to Kerala. We had been making efforts to implement the project proposals. By then, however, the term of the Cabinet had ended,” he said.

How pumped storage works

Pumped storage projects allow water to be reused for power generation. Water released after generating electricity is stored in a barrage and pumped back into the main reservoir for reuse.The system allows the stored water to be used to meet peak-hour demand, particularly at night. During the day, when solar power is available, the water can be pumped back into the reservoir using solar electricity.

Other states tap potential

While Kerala’s proposals remain pending, several other states have moved ahead with pumped storage projects. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra together generate 7,425.6 MW from 10 pumped storage projects with a capacity of more than 25 MW each.

Projects proposed by THDC

Project - Capacity (MW)