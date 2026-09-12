Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, fests and other cultural programmes on Sept 12
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Kovalam Muttakkad Mahaganapathy Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival. Purana Chanting at 7:30 AM.
- Kovalam Keezhatil Mahaganapathy Bhadrakali Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival. Kuthiyotta Procession at 6:00 PM.
- Vizhinjam Muhyiddeen Mosque Dargah Shareef: Uroos (Chandanakudam Festival). Flag Hoisting at 6:30 PM.
- Vellayambalam Vismaya Max Kesten Enclave: Center for Art and Cultural Studies presents 'Monthly Reels' Short Film Screening at 5:00 PM.
- Kerala University Students' Centre: Institution of Librarians and Information Scientists' Annual Day and Onam Celebrations, with Minister K. Muraleedharan at 10:00 AM.
- Central Stadium: Kerala Journalists Union's Kesari S.L. Shyam Cricket Tournament Closing Ceremony, with Minister C.P. John at 5:00 PM.
- Thycaud Suryaganesham: Maarivil Award Night and Mega Show, with Minister K. Muraleedharan at 4:00 PM.
- Thycaud P.N. Panicker Knowledge Hall: P.N. Panicker Foundation's 'Aazhchakkottam' (Weekly Gathering) featuring discussions on AI and new trends in the legal system at 4:30 PM.
- Vazhuthacaud Govt. Women's College Assembly Hall: AKGCRTD organizes an Onam get-together for retired government college teachers and their families from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts at 9:00 AM.
- Kottakkakam Rangavilasam Palace: Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum organizes the Shashtipoorthi (60th Birthday) celebrations for Margi Usha and Margi Joby at 9:30 AM.
- Chengottukonam Sree Narayana Public School: CBSE South Zone Sahodaya Kalotsavam (Arts Festival) Closing Ceremony at 5:00 PM.
- Karikkakam Chamundi Temple Premises: Sree Vivekananda Seva Samithi's Dig Vijay Day Celebrations and Dig Vijay Award Distribution at 5:00 PM.
- Vellayambalam Animation Centre: Pathanamthitta Catholicate College Alumni Association Thiruvananthapuram Chapter's Annual Conference and Onam Celebrations at 9:00 AM.
- Press Club: Penezhuthidam (Women Writers' Forum) Anniversary at 1:00 PM.
- Loyola College of Social Sciences: Intercollegiate Fest at 10:00 AM.
- Museum Junction Sathyan Smaraka Hall: Reading Group's Monthly Book Discussion at 3:30 PM.
- East Fort Karthika Thirunal Auditorium: One-Day Study Camp at 10:00 AM.
- Pappad Salvation Army Church: Praise Evening Prayer Meet and Farewell Meeting at 4:00 PM.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: 'Unbound' - An Exhibition of Paintings by Mary Samuel at 10:00 AM.
- Rishimangalam Sreekrishnaswami Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival - Dance Evening at 7:00 PM.
Kollam
- Kollam Jawaharlal Balabhavan Auditorium: District Conference of the Kerala State Cooperative Inspectors and Auditors Association at 10:00 AM.
- Kollam Christuraj Higher Secondary School: State Junior Fast Five Netball Championship and Kerala State Mixed Championship at 9:00 AM.
- Ashramam Sree Narayana Cultural Complex: Expo organized by the All Kinds of Electronic Security System Integrators Association at 10:00 AM.
- Sopanam Auditorium: Kalagramam Onam Celebrations and Family Get-together at 11:30 AM.
- Thankassery Little Flower Villa: JCI Quilon Onam Celebrations at 6:00 PM.
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Old Police Station Ground: Beautiful Books' Christian Book Fair – 10:00 AM.
- Public Library Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition by Artist George Fernandes – 10:00 AM.
- Darshana Cultural Centre: Inauguration of All Kerala Sankar's Drawing/Cartoon Competitions by District Panchayat President Joshi Philip – 10:00 AM.
- Nattassery Sooryakaladimana: Vinayaka Chaturthi Celebration. Brahma Kalashabhishekam, Panchavadyam – 6:00 PM; Thiruvathira on Stage – 6:30 PM; Lecture by Yuvaraj Gokul – 7:00 PM; Ganeshamargam Dance Presentation by Uttara Unni and Team – 8:00 PM.
- Managanam Narasimhaswamy Temple: Ashtamangala Devaprasna Parihara Kriyas (Rituals for Resolution). Ganapathi Homam, Sukrutha Homam, Thila Homam, Kalukazhukichuttu – 6:00 PM; Bhagavathy Seva – 6:00 PM.
- Kanjikuzhi St. George Syrian Center: Jacobite Church Diocese Marriage Preparation Seminar – 8:30 AM.
- Mooledom St. Mary's Orthodox Church: Morning Prayer – 6:30 AM; Holy Qurbana – 7:00 AM; Laying of Foundation Stone for Office Building by Fr. Joji Varghese Vadassery – 8:00 AM.
- Puthuppally Paddy Development Hall: Charitable Club Aashayavedi Debate Forum – 5:30 PM.
- Sankranthi Pallippuram Mar Gregorios Orthodox Church Hall: Inauguration of Onam Celebration by Sankranthi Residents Welfare Association, by Municipal Chairperson M.P. Santhosh Kumar – 6:00 PM.
Kochi
- St. Albert's College Auditorium: District Yogasana Championship, organized by the District Yoga Sports Association and St. Albert's College Physical Education Department. Inauguration by MLA T.J. Vinod at 9:00 AM.
- Rajaji Road, Gangothri Hall: LIC Employees Union Ernakulam Division Convention. Featuring C.I.T.U National Secretary K.N. Gopinath at 9:30 AM.
- Kacheripady, Ashirbhavan: 'Behind the Page' Storytelling and Content Creation Workshop, organized by the Kochi International Book Festival 2026. Inauguration by N. Prasanth, Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, at 10:00 AM.
- Kaloor, AJ Hall: Onam Celebration and Family Get-together, hosted by the Hostel Owners Welfare Association at 10:00 AM.
- Pallimukku, Theosophical Society: Study on Theosophy at 4:00 PM.
- Ernakulam, St. Teresa's Convent L.P. School: KPSTA State Committee's Swadesh Mega Quiz Sub-District Competition. Inauguration by Deputy Mayor V.R. Sudheer at 2:00 PM.
- Thevara, Sacred Heart C.M.I. Public School: Muditha 2026 Inter-School Arts Festival.
- Panampilly Nagar, Rotary Club Hall: 'The Green Edit 2026' Exhibition, organized by Conscious Collective at 11:00 AM.
- Bharat Hotel: Formation of the Reception Committee for Sukrutham Devamritham – 2026, by Sukrutham Bhagavatha Yajna Samithi at 5:00 PM.
- Kochi, Grand Hyatt: Indian College of Cardiology National Conference. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan at 5:30 PM.
- Kaloor, Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: 'Anyone Can Sing' (Open Mic) at 4:00 PM, Dance performance led by the Women's Wing at 6:00 PM, Ghazal at 7:00 PM.
- Kaloor, Pottakuzhi Velankanni Matha Chapel: Nativity Feast of Our Lady of Velankanni, featuring Rosary, Feast Mass, and Procession at 6:00 PM.
- Edappally, Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Srushtipatham District Convention – Book Release and Poetry Recital at 9:00 AM. Kathakali – Ravana Vijayam at 6:00 PM.
Kozhikode
- Thali Kailasam Stage: Ganeshotsavam, jointly organized by Shiv Sena and Ganeshotsava Trust - 6:00 PM
- Thali Mahaganapathi Balasubrahmanya Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Float Procession (Thepparatholsavam) and Elephant Worship (Gajapooja) - 6:30 PM, Poornabhishekam (Grand Ablution) with Mahanyasam - 7:30 PM, Vinayaka Pooja - 9:00 PM
- St. Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship – Ernakulam vs. Idukki - 7:00 PM
- Chevarambalam Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School: All Kerala Bhavans Cultural Fest – Performance by Singer Unni Menon - 8:15 PM
- Puthiyara S.K. Pottekkatt Cultural Centre: All Kerala Children's Chess Tournament, organized by Ashtapada Chess Academy - 9:30 AM
- Exclusive Club: Flea Market - 10:00 AM
- Nadakkavu Girls Higher Secondary School: Pottangadi Tharavad Family Reunion, inaugurated by MLA K. Jayanth - 10:00 AM
- Bank Employees Society Hall: Punjab National Bank Retired Staff Association Regional Conference - 10:00 AM
- Kesari Bhavan: Mahila Aikyavedi State Conference, inaugurated by Meenakshi Gurukkal - 10:30 AM
- Shikshak Sadan: KNM State Leaders' Meet, inaugurated by T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani - 10:30 AM
- Cherootty Road MSS Auditorium: MSS Seminar on 'The Religious Perspective of Humanity' - 10:30 AM
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Sneha Varnangal' (Colors of Love) - Art Exhibition by 101 Homemakers - 11:00 AM
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus - 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 7:30 PM
- Vellimadukunnu JDT Islam Orphanage Campus: Kerala Muslim Orphanage Coordination Committee (Kozhikode-Wayanad Region) SSLC & Plus Two Award Distribution, inaugurated by K.M. Shaji - 3:00 PM
- Indoor Stadium Hall: Kerala State Private Motor Workers' Federation AITUC State Conference Seminar, addressed by T.J. Angelos - 4:00 PM
- Paramount Tower Release of Shijina C.'s poetry collection (published by Lipi Publications) by K. Jayakumar - 4:30 PM
- Bank Road Santa Cruz Church: Feast Festival & Holy Mass, celebrated by Monsignor Jenson Puthenveettil - 5:00 PM
- Nalanda Auditorium: Venu Nagavally Commemoration, organized by Kozhikode Film Collective - 5:00 PM
- Idiyangara Thoppil Colony: Thoppil Colony Family Reunion & Award Presentation, inaugurated by MLA V.K. Faisalbabu - 6:45 PM
- Varakkal Makham: 31st Uroos Religious Discourse of E.K. Aboobacker Musliyar, organized under the auspices of the Samastha Kerala Islamic Education Board, inaugurated by Fakruddeen Thangal Kannanthali - 7:00 PM
- Easthill Krishna Menon Museum Hall: 'Friends Wave – 26', organized by Electricity Employees and Consumers, inaugurated by Shibu Das Vengeri - 9:30 PM