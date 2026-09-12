The disruption occurred after the 900mm giant water supply pipeline, which carries water from Aluva to the Perumanoor pump house, burst at the Thrikkakara pipeline junction on Wednesday night. This had affected a large part of Kochi city, West Kochi, the municipal areas of Thrikkakara and Kalamassery, Cheranalloor panchayat, and several areas in Vypin.

The burst occurred in an old pipeline. Repair work was completed, and pumping resumed around 1 am on Friday. By Friday afternoon, water had started flowing to areas of Kochi city and West Kochi supplied by the Perumanoor pump house. Pumping to the Vathuthala pump house, which had also been suspended, resumed yesterday, consequently restoring water supply to the Vypin region as well.

Water Authority officials stated that while drinking water supply has resumed in Thrikkakara, it will take about a week to restore it to full capacity. Previously, water was supplied to various areas every two or three days. The two-day disruption caused this system to fail, and it will take several days to reinstate it. The Water Authority is also investigating the circumstances that led to the bursting of the massive water supply pipeline.

While it was initially believed that increased pressure caused the burst, allegations have surfaced that large trailer lorries using prohibited roads pose a threat to the pipelines. A decision has been made to strictly regulate vehicular traffic on the pipeline road. Crossbars, which were installed to prevent heavy vehicles, have been found removed in some locations, leading to strong demands for their reinstatement.

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Aged water supply pipelines

Aged supply pipelines are causing recurring water crisis in Kochi city and its surrounding areas. In many parts of this region, drinking water is still supplied through pipes installed as far back as 1967 and 1968. The demand to replace these with modern, burst-resistant pipelines is years old, and project reports, including cost estimates, are frequently submitted by Water Authority offices to higher authorities.

Further action is stalled due to the multi-crore expense involved. The 900mm pipeline that burst at Thrikkakara pipeline junction on Wednesday night was installed in 1967. It is one of the large-diameter pipelines supplying water from Aluva to Kochi city. Old pipelines are prone to bursting even with minor fluctuations in water pressure.

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Even though these are underground pipelines, they are susceptible to bursting if excessive weight passes over them. This is why heavy vehicles are prohibited on roads above these pipelines. Furthermore, in areas like Kakkanad, increasing water pressure periodically to pump water to higher elevations also contributes to pipeline bursts.