Idukki: Two one-year-old twins died after they consumed an unidentified liquid found on the kitchen floor in their home in Irumbupalam near Adimali on Friday evening.

The children were identified as Ihan and Rihan, sons of Afsal and Sandra of Valiyakattil House at Ozhuvathadam in Mannamkandam, Adimali.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Friday. Though their parents and neighbours rushed them to hospital, Ihan died at the Adimali Taluk Hospital at around 9 pm. Rihan was shifted to Morning Star Medical Centre in Adimali, where he died around 10.30 pm.

Afsal is learned to have told the police that he suspected the children had accidentally consumed a paint thinner kept in the house. However, the police have not yet confirmed the nature of the substance and are also examining whether it could have been any other chemical used for agricultural purposes.

The house has been cordoned off to preserve evidence, and a detailed forensic examination is pending. The bodies have been kept at the Government Taluk Hospital in Adimali and will be handed over to the family after autopsy.

Adimali police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in connection with the unnatural deaths and launched an investigation.