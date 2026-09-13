A visit to a government hospital in Wayanad turned into a frustrating ordeal for a patient who was asked to take a mobile phone photograph of her X-ray instead of being provided with a physical film. The incident occurred at the Bathery Taluk Hospital, sparking concerns over the state of basic medical supplies and infrastructure in government-run healthcare facilities.

Sulaikha, a resident of Cheeral Kazhambu, had visited the hospital seeking treatment for severe shoulder pain. After waiting for over an hour to consult a doctor, she was advised to undergo an X-ray scan. Sulaikha then queued for another hour at the billing counter, paying ₹140 for the diagnostic procedure. Crucially, the hospital staff did not inform her at any point during billing that they had run out of X-ray films.

After the scan was completed, Sulaikha was surprised when the laboratory staff asked her to hand over her smartphone. When she questioned this, she was informed that the hospital had run out of physical X-ray films. The staff explained that they would instead display the scan on a computer screen so she could take a photo of it on her phone to show her treating doctor.

A flawed diagnostic alternative

While modern healthcare facilities frequently adopt digital systems—such as emailing digital copies directly to doctors or uploading them to centralised patient portals—expecting patients to take snapshot photos on personal phones compromises diagnostic accuracy. The quality of a smartphone camera photo taken off a computer monitor can easily obscure subtle bone fractures or joint abnormalities. Furthermore, this ad-hoc system unfairly disadvantages patients, especially elderly or underprivileged individuals, who may not own high-resolution smartphones. Sulaikha raised her concerns, highlighting that she should have been alerted about the film shortage before being charged.