Nedumkandam: The Willis Arts and Sports Club has gifted Manjappara with Blossom Park as its Onam offering. The club, which has been active in Manjappara for over a decade, cultivated the marigold flower field, named Blossom Park, as part of an initiative to revitalise its community activities.

The idea originated from a desire for homegrown flowers for the Athapookkalams (traditional flower carpets) of both the club and local residents.

Secretary Tibin Tomy generously donated 10 cents of land, originally set aside for building his house, for Blossom Park. Under the leadership of President Robin Joseph, all members, including officials, pitched in wholeheartedly, resulting in a vibrant field of approximately 300 marigold plants.

Subsequently, with the addition of swings and seating, the park was further enhanced and made attractive, quickly transforming Blossom Park into a beloved spot for the local residents.

Although the harvest was delayed due to climate change, preventing the distribution of flowers among locals for Onam, the club was still able to utilise its own cultivated blooms for its Athapookkalam.

The Onam celebrations were held with the full participation of Manjappara residents, featuring energetic Pulikali performances and spirited Tug-of-War competitions. Manjappara residents now spend their evenings at Blossom Park, amidst the vibrant display of fully bloomed marigolds.