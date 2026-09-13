Senior CPM leader and former Thrissur district secretary Baby John passed away at 74 on Sunday after undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. He was also a member of the party's state secretariat.

Born in 1952 to Chakramakkil Anthony and Mary at Thaikkad in the Manalur constituency, Baby John joined the CPM in 1971 and went on to become one of the party's prominent leaders in Thrissur

He served as the CPM's Chavakkad area secretary from 1984 to 1997 and joined the district committee in 1986. He became the party's Thrissur district secretary in 2006.

A prominent trade union leader, Baby John held various positions in the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), including at the district level. He also served as district president and secretary of the Beedi Workers Union and was involved in several labour struggles.

Baby John was jailed for two and a half months during the Emergency for his involvement in political struggles. He contested the 2011 Kerala Assembly election as the LDF candidate from Manalur.

He is survived by his wife, Sheela, and children Manavan, Himavan and Angana.