Ayiroor: A free beekeeping training session was successfully organised under the joint auspices of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church Ranni Nilackal Diocese Development Society and the Koipuram Farmer Producer Company, aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices and offering alternative income sources for local farmers.

The event, which saw enthusiastic participation from the local farming community, was presided over by Dr KK Johnson, President of the Koipuram Farmers Society. Reverend Sabu Thomas, Vicar of the Shalem Mar Thoma Church, officially inaugurated the training workshop and highlighted the ecological and financial benefits of apiculture in rural areas.

Empowering farmers through apiculture

During the inaugural session, Manoj David Koshi delivered a felicitous address, praising the initiative for driving sustainable development within the agricultural sector. The technical sessions of the workshop were led by experienced instructors CM Abraham and Mathew Thomas, who provided hands-on training on hive management, bee conservation, and honey extraction techniques.

The experts shared valuable insights on how small-scale farmers can seamlessly integrate beekeeping into their existing agricultural routines to boost their income.