Key events in Kerala: Great Bombay Circus, book launch, concerts on Sept 13
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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Multiple locations across Kerala are hosting various cultural events, including book launches, exhibitions, and religious festivals, primarily on [specific date, not provided].
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Several prominent figures, such as Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Ministers Roji M John, Abdul Gafoor, and K P Rajendran, are scheduled to inaugurate or attend events in Kochi and Kozhikode.
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The article outlines a diverse range of activities, from sporting championships and academic conferences to community gatherings and children's events, reflecting a busy schedule across different districts.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Pongummoodu Hindi Sanskrit Study Centre: Inauguration of the Hindi Sanskrit Study Centre by K Raman Pillai at 9:30 am.
- Kalliyoor SNV Library Hall: Inauguration of the Simplified Kundalini Yoga Centre at 4:00 pm.
- Press Club: Press Club Institute of Journalism and Sound Park Academy's Voice Acting Workshop at 10:00 am.
Maruthankuzhy Kanjirappara Road, near Supplyco: Inauguration of construction work for the Vattiyoorkavu Junction Development Project by Minister K Muraleedharan.
- Press Club: Madhyamam Study Centre Literature Trust Book Talk Kerala, featuring Sharada Muraleedharan and Hemachandran at 5:00 pm.
- Press Club: Book release of Klappana Shanmugan's poems at 4:00 pm.
- Nandavan Prof N Krishna Pillai Foundation Hall: Biography Academy presents a book discussion on 'Nattumavu Poothakaalam,' a collection of poems by Chayarani, at 4:00 pm.
- Kanakakkunnu Palace: District Committee On Celebrations of the Traders and Manufacturers Coordination Committee at 10:00 am.
- Statue Padma Cafe Auditorium: Vidyadhiraja Aksharashloka Sithi presents an Aksharashloka Gathering at 3:00 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre:"Unbound" – An exhibition of paintings by Mary Suel, starting at 10:00 am.
- Vazhuthacaud Ganapathi Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival – Vilakkachar ritual with Pancharimel by Peruvan Kuttan Marar at 7:45 pm.
- Rishimangal Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival – Thiruvathira at 7:00 pm.
- Koval Muttaykkad Mahaganapathi Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival – Devotional Music Programme at 6:30 pm.
- Koval Keezhathil Mahaganapathi Bhadrakali Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival – Annadan (Community Feast) at 12:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam Muhyiddin Mosque Dargah Sharif: Uroos (Chandanakud Festival) – Lecture Series at 9:30 am.
Kollam
- Kollam Press Club Auditorium: Sree Narayana Philosophical Conference, the launch of the 'Gurudarshanam' commemorative volume, membership distribution, and felicitation of achievers. Organised by Sree Narayana Guru Dharma Pracharana Sabha. 2:30 pm.
- Kollam Kristuraj HSS: Concluding ceremony and prize distribution for the State Junior Fast Five Netball Championship and the Kerala State Mixed Championship. 3:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam, Thirunakkara Old Police Station Ground: Christian Book Fair by Beautiful Books – 10:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Sivasakthi Auditorium: Ganeshotsav (Ganesh Festival) organised by the Thirunakkara Temple Advisory Committee and Ganeshotsav Celebration Committee. Inauguration – 5:00 pm, Bhajan (devotional singing) by Padinjarenada Bhakthajana Sithi – 6:30 pm.
- Kodimatha Kottarathil Sankunni Memorial Public Library Hall: Kaviyarang (Poetry Meet) Anniversary and General Meeting – 10:00 am, Book Release – 11:00 am, Friendly Gathering – 11:30 am, Cultural Programmes – 2:00 pm.
- Public Library Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by artist George Fernandez – 10:00 am.
- Kalathippady YMCA / YWCA: On Celebrations and Food Kit Distribution – 6:00 pm.
Kochi
- Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: K P Hormis Memorial All Kerala Prize Money Table Tennis Tournament – 8:00 am.
- Rajaji Road, Gangothri Hall: LIC Employees Ernakulam Division Conference – 9:30 am.
- Kaloor Renewal Centre: All India Lawyers' Union State Conference – Lecture by Kapil Sibal on 'Democracy and Horse Trading' – 9:30 am.
- CUSAT: Centre for Neuroscience International Conference, inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, with Ministers Roji M John, Abdul Gafoor, and MP Hibi Eden in attendance – 4:30 pm.
- Kaloor International Stadium: CORE Renew Expo and Energy Conclave 2026, organised by the Confederation of Renewable Energy (CORE) – 10:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book launch for V Anilkumar's short story collection – 10:00 am.
- Maharaja's College Ground: 45th Malayali Masters Association State Championship – 10:00 am.
- Subhash Park: State-level Art Camp organized by the Corporation and Art Kochi – 8:00 am. Inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 4:00 pm.
- Kacherippady Asheerbhavan: Concluding session of the Digital Writing Workshop organised by the Kochi International Book Forum, featuring C Radhakrishnan – 4:00 pm.
- TDM Hall: Felicitation ceremony for P Ramachandran, General Secretary of Ernakulam Karayogam, marking 50 years of service in social and cultural fields. Inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, with Justice P Gopinath, Mayor V K Minimol, and MP Hibi Eden in attendance – 4:30 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: Musical Evening organised by Elders Forum Kaloor and Voice of Kaloor – 5:30 pm.
Rajendra Maidan: Ganeshotsav organised by Ganeshotsav Trust, with Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan attending – 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kala – Satyabhama Commemoration by Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadassu – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Thali Kailasam Stage: Ganeshotsavam, jointly organised by Shiv Sena and Ganeshotsava Trust – 6:00 pm.
- Thali Mahaganapathi Balasubrahmanya Temple: Vinayaka Chaturthi Tepparatholsavam and Gaja Pooja at 6:30 am, Mahanyasapurvam Poornabhishekam at 7:30 am, Vinayaka Pooja at 9:00 am.
- Medical College Stadium: District Junior Athletic Meet – 7:00 aam, Closing Ceremony – 2:00 pm.
- St Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship – Thiruvananthapuram vs Pathanamthitta at 7:00 am.
- Varakkal Shamsul Ulama Memorial Darussalam College: Student Fest at 9:00 am, Majlisunnoor – Inauguration by Muhammad Koya Thangal Jamalullaili at 7:00 pm.
- Chinthavalappu Shikshaksadan Auditorium: Private Motor Workers Federation (AITUC) State Conference – Inauguration by K P Rajendran, AITUC State General Secretary, at 9:30 am.
- Cheruvannur Malabar Marina Convention Centre: State Family Gathering for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities – Inauguration by Minister P K Kunhalikutty at 10:00 am.
- Kesari Bhavan: Mahila Aikya Vedi State Delegates Conference – Inauguration by Rugmini Bhaskaran, former Women's Commission Member, at 10:00 am.
- Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: "Sneha Varnangal" – Painting Exhibition by 101 Homemakers – 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus – Shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Payyanakkal Canara Bank Building: Inauguration of Pulse Palliative Care Unit Office by V K Faysal Babu MLA – 3:00 pm.
- Meenchantha Sree Ramakrishna Ashram: Balavivekam Class, organised by Sree Ramakrishna Mission – 3:30 pm.
- DCC Office Oommen Chandy Auditorium: Commemoration of former DCC President N P Moitheen, presided over by KPCC President Sunny Joseph – 4:00 pm.
- Eranjipalam Vagbhatananda Gurudeva Library: Class on "Memory Loss and Remedies" by Dr P N Suresh Kumar – 4:00 pm.
- Bank Road Santa Cruz Church: Feast Festival Pontifical Holy Mass, celebrated by Archdiocesan Metropolitan Rev Dr Varghese Chakkalakkal – 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Musical Evening presented by Calicut Thunderbeats – 5:30 pm.
- Mayyanad AUP School: Reception for K Jayanth MLA and Councillors, organised by Chelannur Mandal Congress Committee – Inauguration by Minister T Siddique at 9:00 am.