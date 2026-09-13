Idukki: The Thangamany police have taken into custody a migrant worker who allegedly broke into the house of an elderly couple at Pandippara and assaulted them during a suspected robbery attempt.

The accused identified himself as Naresh and claimed to be from Jharkhand. However, police suspect that he gave a false name and other personal details. No identity documents were found in his possession, and investigators are trying to establish his actual identity and address. Police said he has not been cooperating with the interrogation.

The injured couple, Matthew Joseph, 72, and his wife, Annamma, 70, of Kanjirakkatt House, were attacked around 6 am on Sunday.

Matthew was opening the door to leave for church when the accused allegedly entered the house and attacked him. Hearing the commotion, Annamma rushed to his aid, but she too was assaulted.

The accused allegedly grabbed Matthew by the leg, dragged him and beat him on the floor. He also reportedly raised a hoe in an attempt to attack him. He fled after Annamma raised an alarm, running through nearby agricultural fields towards the Irukki area.

Thankamany police launched a search with the help of local residents and located the accused around noon, hiding in an agricultural field about a kilometre from the house.

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His arrest has been recorded, and further investigation is underway to establish his identity and determine the circumstances of the attack.