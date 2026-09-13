Nestled in the serene locality of Arunoottimangalam near Mavelikkara in Alappuzha, this spectacular residence, aptly named the 'White House', is capturing everyone's attention. Built for Blessen Daniel, a non-resident Indian (NRI), and his family, this vintage European-style home is a masterpiece of architectural elegance. Spanning 4,000 square feet on a 25-cent plot, the property stands out as a unique landmark in the district.

A striking European facade

The exterior of the house immediately transports you to the scenic streets of Europe. Characterised by classical arched doors, expansive windows, and beautifully designed balconies, the facade exudes a timeless, sophisticated charm. To ensure hassle-free upkeep, the landscaping has been kept minimal yet stylish. A thoughtful combination of cobbles, Bangalore stone, and artificial grass creates a clean and welcoming approach. The modern car porch, constructed with sleek metal pillars and robust roofing sheets, seamlessly blends with the overall design language.

Sun-drenched interiors and bespoke decor

Inside, the home is adorned with customised furniture tailored to fit the vintage theme. A standout feature of the living area is the double-height courtyard, which draws in a flood of natural light through large glass windows, creating an airy and vibrant ambience. The living space transitions effortlessly into a spacious dining hall, which houses a bespoke eight-seater dining table. A strategically placed partition wall in this area also doubles as an elegant TV unit, offering a smart division of space without blocking the flow.

Architectural highlights and a prayer nook

The staircase is a major design highlight of the house. It starts as two separate flights of steps that merge beautifully at a single landing, from where a single flight leads to the upper floor. The designers have smartly utilised the space beneath the staircase by transforming it into a tranquil prayer area.

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An English-style culinary hub

Keeping up with the vintage European theme, the kitchen is styled as a classic English kitchen. The cabinetry is crafted from high-density high-moisture resistant (HDHMR) boards for durability. While it is designed on an island kitchen layout, there is a clever twist: instead of placing the traditional hood and hob on the central island, the designers have positioned a spacious sink there, making it highly functional for daily tasks.

Bespoke bedrooms

The house features five bedrooms, each following a similar layout but distinguished by its own unique colour theme. The headboard walls in all the bedrooms boast exquisite wainscoting, adding a touch of old-world luxury. Each bedroom is fully equipped with spacious wardrobes, a dedicated dressing area, and a modern attached bathroom, ensuring both luxury and privacy for every family member.