12-year-old boy with special needs dies after choking on food in Kasaragod
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A 12-year-old boy with special needs tragically died after choking on food during dinner.
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The incident occurred at the boy's home in Kundamkuzhy, Kasaragod district, on Sunday night.
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Despite being rushed to a hospital, the boy could not be saved and was later buried.
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Kasaragod: A 12-year-old boy with special needs died after choking on food while having dinner at his home in Kundamkuzhy, Kasaragod district, on Sunday night.
Ibrahim Badusha, son of Roushana and Siddique Saquafi of Kundamkuzhy in Bedadka panchayat, was rushed to a hospital in Chengala after his family noticed that he was having difficulty breathing. However, he could not be saved.
Siddique Saquafi is a madrasa teacher in neighbouring Kuttikol panchayat.
Ibrahim was a student at Pandikandam BUDS School. He was buried at the Maruthadukkam graveyard in Bedadka panchayat on Monday.
He is survived by his parents and siblings, Mubeena and Mufeeda.