Kottakkal: You get twin benefits when you hop into an auto-rickshaw in Kottoor. One, you get your ride, and two, you get to read some great books. To cultivate a reading habit among locals, students of AKM Higher Secondary School have launched a unique initiative called 'Auto Granthashala' (Auto Library). For this project, cloth bags stocked with books have been placed behind the seats in these vehicles.

The idea first emerged months ago when a group of students shared it with their teachers. With their teachers' approval, the students sprang into action. The school already boasts an extensive library, with all its books having been contributed by students and teachers.

Initially, the auto-rickshaws were stocked with short stories and poems. Later, the collection expanded to include novels, periodicals, and various other genres. Passengers are encouraged not only to read during their journey but also to take books home if they wish, simply returning them once they're finished. The mini-libraries feature works by beloved authors such as Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, M T Vasudevan Nair and Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai (Thakazhi). Students regularly rotate the book selections.

In its initial phase, three auto-rickshaws were chosen for this distinctive project. Students report that other auto drivers have also expressed their eagerness to collaborate. Teachers believe the initiative will not only draw passengers towards reading but also instill a sense of social responsibility among the students themselves. School Manager K Ibrahim Haji, Principal Ali Kadavandi, Headmistress K Sudha, Deputy Headmaster Pradeep Vazhankara, and teachers V Raihanath, P Smitha, and C Nasrin, among others, have lent their encouragement and support to the venture.