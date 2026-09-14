Kasaragod man arrested after 6.52 kg of ganja found at his house
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A 57-year-old man named T R Mani was arrested in Kasaragod after excise officials discovered 6.52kg of ganja at his residence.
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The search was carried out following confidential information received by the Kanhangad Excise Enforcement and Intelligence Bureau.
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An investigation is underway, and the arrested individual is suspected to be a drug peddler, with a case registered for possessing ganja intended for sale.
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Kasaragod: A man was arrested after Excise officials allegedly found 6.52kg of ganja in his house. The arrested person has been identified as T R Mani (57) of Thuruthimadam near Udinoor in Padna panchayat.
The search was conducted based on confidential information received by the Kanhangad Excise Enforcement and Intelligence Bureau. Hosdurg Excise Circle Inspector V V Prasannakumar, who led the raid, said Mani might be a peddler, too. The Excise department registered a case against him for possessing ganja with the intention to sell.