Kasaragod: A man was arrested after Excise officials allegedly found 6.52kg of ganja in his house. The arrested person has been identified as T R Mani (57) of Thuruthimadam near Udinoor in Padna panchayat.

The search was conducted based on confidential information received by the Kanhangad Excise Enforcement and Intelligence Bureau. Hosdurg Excise Circle Inspector V V Prasannakumar, who led the raid, said Mani might be a peddler, too. The Excise department registered a case against him for possessing ganja with the intention to sell.