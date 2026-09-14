Kanhangad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has given its approval at a recent meeting for bus services to commence operations from the new Alamippally bus stand, effectively ceasing all services from the old Kottecheri bus stand.

All buses plying through Kanhangad, or commencing their services from here, must now enter and operate from the new bus stand. This pivotal decision was reached at a meeting attended by Collector Arjun Pandian, District Police Chief P Nithin Raj, and Deputy Transport Commissioner C V M Shareef. Their considerations included the safety issues concerning the old Kottecheri bus stand building, the recommendations outlined in the Traffic Regulatory Committee's report, and the persistent demands from bus operators.

Operations from the structurally compromised old bus stand have been strictly prohibited, which effectively bars buses from entering the premises. A study report detailing the structural weaknesses of the old bus stand building has been submitted to the municipality and will be taken up for consideration at the next council meeting.

As per the RTA meeting's resolution, the old bus stand will effectively be rendered completely defunct. The RTA Secretary has also been empowered to allocate additional running time to cover the extra distance necessitated by the route through Alamippally. Bus timings will be revised following a timing conference.

The meeting also officially designated the new bus stand as a fare stage. The Secretary will issue a notification regarding fare adjustments based on distance. Furthermore, the meeting clarified that existing regular permits and designated routes operating via the Alamippally-Kanhangad stretch will remain protected.

With the implementation of this decision, the municipality will now need to determine the future course of action for the old bus stand.