The rustic pathways of Onattukara are alive with festive fervour as local communities embark on the final stretch of preparations for the legendary Ochira Kettuulsavam. With just nine days remaining, the sacred grounds of the Parabrahma Temple are set to transform into a mesmerising canvas of colour and devotion, featuring nearly 200 majestic "Kettukalas" (colossal decorative bull effigies) crafted across the region.

Spanning the taluks of Karunagappally, Karthikappally, and Mavelikkara, the 52 traditional "karas" (settlements) of Onattukara have been working tirelessly for months to assemble these massive icons of agrarian heritage.

Devotion brewed in brass pots: The legend of Kanjisadya

At the heart of the festival preparations are the "Kaalamootu" – the dedicated communal sheds where these giant bull structures are built. A vital spiritual element of the process is the sacred offering of "Kanjisadya" (a community feast of hot rice gruel), inspired by the philosophy of "Annam Brahmam" (food is divine).

Historically, the agrarian community of Onattukara worshipped Ochira Vallyachan (the presiding deity, Parabrahma Moorthy) at every stage of cultivation, seeking blessings before sowing and harvesting. Following the seasonal harvest, farmers initiated offerings of their fresh produce at the construction sites of these giant effigies, a practice that evolved into the beloved tradition of serving Kanjisadya during the 28 Onam festival.

A feast of local flavours

The simple yet deeply satisfying feast served at the sheds features steaming hot kanji (rice gruel), slow-cooked horse gram (muthira), puzhukku (a seasoned mix of local tubers), traditional pickles, and crisp papadums. The culinary offering begins the moment construction of the bull effigies commences.

In regions like Puthuppally Thekku Parabrahmam Kaalakettu Samithi, the community feast spans an impressive 32 days, while organisations like the Memana Youth Association also host extended feasts. The Prayar Vadakkum Kara holds a special nine-day community feast coinciding with their Shivapurana Yajna. For others, the main feasts are hosted on Uthradam and the day the head of the effigy is fitted. Krishnapuram Kara famously hosts the traditional "Vallasadya" boat feast, followed by evening delights including sweet payasam, puzhukku with spicy chutneys, local snacks like aval, and piping hot chukku kaappi (ginger coffee).

The grand arrival of the sacred heads

One of the most visually spectacular rituals before the festival is the ceremonial procession of the wooden heads of the giant bulls. Adorned with magnificent traditional ornaments like the golden "nettipattam" (caparison), these heavy wooden heads are taken on a grand tour around local neighbourhoods before arriving at the construction sheds.

This year, local communities are introducing 21 brand-new giant bull effigies. The intricately carved heads for 18 of these new Kettukalas have already arrived at their respective sheds, with the remaining set to join the ranks in the coming days.

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Symphony of folklore and ritual arts

With the arrival of the effigy parts, the preparation sites have transformed into cultural hotspots. Each evening begins with ritual prayers, including Ganapathi Homam, continuous chanting of sacred hymns (Akhandanama Japam), spiritual discourses, and bhajans.

The days leading up to the final event will see a spectacular showcase of traditional art forms. Visitors and devotees will be treated to classic performances of Thiruvathirakali, rural folk dances, Kuthiyotta Chuvadu (traditional movements performed to energetic songs), and various other cultural programmes that keep the spirit of Onattukara vibrant and alive.