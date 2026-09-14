In a coordinated operation, the Kerala Civil Supplies department and the Parasala police busted a major food grain smuggling racket, seizing 10,000 kg of ration rice and 150 kg of wheat from a rented house near the state border at Vanyakodu. The house, situated on the route from Vanyakodu to Karali, was reportedly rented by a Kaliyakkavilai native identified as James.

Local residents had recently grown suspicious after noticing cars and auto-rickshaws frequently unloading sacks at the house, which were later transported away in larger trucks. Although the Parasala police visited the property on Saturday after receiving local tips, they found the house locked with only two guard dogs patrolling the premises.

Acting on the police report, Neyyattinkara Taluk Supply Officer H Praveen Kumar and his team raided the house on Sunday morning. Inside, they discovered 200 bags of rice, weighing 50 kg each, alongside three sacks of wheat stockpiled in the kitchen and utility area. Officials confirmed that the entire haul consisted of heavily subsidised grains meant for the Tamil Nadu public distribution system. Interestingly, piles of unused empty sacks bearing various premium private brand names were also found stacked nearby.

The modus operandi

Investigators suspect that the smuggling ring procured cheap ration rice from Tamil Nadu, brought it across the border, and processed and repackaged it into high-end branded sacks to sell at premium rates in Kerala. Civil Supplies officials noted that the tightening of surveillance at major godowns and checkpoints has forced smugglers to shift their packaging hubs to secluded residential properties in border regions to evade law enforcement.

The scale of the illicit border trade has been evident in recent weeks. Within the last fortnight alone, Civil Supplies teams have seized 62,750 kg of smuggled ration rice during separate raids in nearby Injhivila, Panachamoodu, and Anchalikonam—all located within a few kilometres of the current raid site.

Interstate jurisdiction dispute

While the seized grains have been transferred to the Civil Supplies godown at Amaravila, the operation has sparked a bureaucratic debate between the neighbouring states. Since the confiscated grain belongs to the Tamil Nadu public distribution scheme, the Tamil Nadu police and food department have formally requested that the stock be returned to them. A delegation of Tamil Nadu officials is scheduled to meet the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector and Kerala Civil Supplies authorities to formalise the handover of the seized contraband.