Kerala may face power restrictions during Monday's peak hours as a projected power deficit of 700 to 900 MW strains supplies, a day after additional power procurement helped the state avoid cuts despite high consumption on Sunday.

The move follows a projected power availability deficit of approximately 700 to 900 MW on Monday compared to other days, as hot weather conditions push up consumption, while dry monsoons and declining reservoir levels limit power generation.

Power restrictions may be imposed on Monday between 6.15 pm and 12.45 am, the KSEB announced.

The restrictions, which have been prevalent across the state due to the ongoing power crisis, come as a rain deficit caused by the El Niño phenomenon and persistently high atmospheric temperatures have pushed electricity consumption to record levels.

The KSEB noted that power consumption this year has increased by at least 1,100 MW compared to demand during September in previous years. Instead, the peak demand in recent days resembles what is typically observed during the normal summer season.

The dire situation reflects a growing crisis across the nation, where a significant surge in electricity demand has led to a considerable reduction in power availability through power exchanges. Additionally, the national-level deficit of 12,000 MW reported by the Grid Controller of India remains fully unaddressed. There has also been an unforeseen decline in power availability from Central Generating Stations.

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"The 200 MW of power previously available from Madhya Pradesh under a swap arrangement will not be supplied today. This results in an additional deficit of 200 MW today," the KSEB said in a statement. "However, continuous and strenuous efforts have enabled the securing of an additional 90 MW for today," it added.

Despite consistent power cuts throughout the week, no power cuts were imposed on Sunday, the KSEB said. Despite high electricity consumption, the state managed to secure 100 MW of power through GRIDCO Odisha and an additional 15 MW from ACBIL. Furthermore, 100 MW of electricity was available from 9.15 pm until midnight via a swap agreement with Madhya Pradesh. The necessary power was also successfully sourced from the power exchange, it said.