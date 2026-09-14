General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Monday met NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair, following his rift with Chief Minister VD Satheesan over a denied meeting.

The occasion, which marked the Minister's first official visit to the NSS headquarters in Perunna, Changanassery, came after Nair phoned the Minister to congratulate him and extend an invitation following his appointment.

During the meeting, which the Minister described as "cordial", he emphasised that the NSS's contribution to the field of education is invaluable, given its operation of numerous schools and colleges across the state. The discussion covered various contemporary educational issues, the Minister's office said.

Meanwhile, Nair expressed his pleasure at the Minister's visit, describing it as "most joyous".

"He affirmed that the NSS has never sought, nor will it ever seek, to foster disagreements with the Muslim community or the political movements it represents," a statement issued by the Minister's office following the meeting said.

Nair further stated that the NSS maintains an equal approach towards all religions, adding that it holds a particular affection for the Muslim community.

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The interaction comes after Nair slammed Satheesan over the denial of a meeting. Nair said he had sought an appointment through the Chief Minister's private secretary to discuss a government file, but the CM contacted him only after six days.

He alleged that Satheesan neither enquired about the issue nor offered him a time for a meeting. When he made another attempt to secure a meeting, that too proved unsuccessful.