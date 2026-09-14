Bovikanam: A local household in Bovikanam became an impromptu sanctuary when a family of lesser whistling ducks dropped in for an unexpected visit. The delightful avian guests have since captured the hearts of the residents and neighbours alike.

On Friday morning, Bharani Abdullakunhi and his family were surprised to find two adult lesser whistling ducks, commonly known as whistling teal, accompanied by 11 tiny ducklings waddling into their courtyard. Sensing that the birds were exhausted and in need of refuge, the family quickly stepped in to host them warmly.

The homeowners served the feathered visitors wheat grains and set out a large vessel filled with water. The mother duck and her ducklings wasted no time in hopping in, splashing around happily in their makeshift pool. Although the male duck occasionally flew away to scan the surroundings, he kept returning to guard his family.

Seeking refuge from danger

Lesser whistling ducks are nocturnal feeders commonly spotted near water bodies, wetlands, and paddy fields. They typically nest in the hollows of tall trees, particularly coconut palms. Bovikanam and its surrounding areas feature several waterlogged laterite hollows, which serve as ideal habitats for these birds during the monsoon season.

Locals believe that the duck family might have ventured into the residential area after their nesting tree was damaged. Another possibility is that they sought refuge in the secure courtyard to escape the threat of stray dogs in the neighbourhood. Regardless of what brought them there, the family's timely hospitality has ensured a safe, temporary haven for these beautiful birds.