All these years, Beeja, a 53-year-old woman from Alappuzha has learnt to live with a condition that cripples her speech and movement. There is something else which cerebral ataxia has taught her - patience and belief. Her idol is Hrithik Roshan. She waited 12 years with an artwork she painstakingly made with her hands, which she can't control. She wanted to gift him her work when she got a chance to meet him. On September 8, her years of waiting ended.

Beating all odds, Beeja travelled from Alappuzha to Mumbai and gifted Hrithik an artwork she had made in 2014. It had his picture in it. She also carried an Aranmula Mirror and a Kerala mundu along with a shirt, which had a hand-painted image of Hrithik made by artist Anoop Radhakrishnan. The meeting was arranged at a studio gym in Mumbai, where Hrithik arrived for an advertisement shoot.

Hrithik sat close to Beeja and, holding the framed craftwork, expressed his happiness. He was deeply moved by her story and was surprised to know that Beeja had watched all of his films. During the conversation, Beeja asked who all were there at his house, to which he replied, "My house is empty now as my sons have gone to college for studies."

Beeja was accompanied by her mother and younger brother, Shyam Kurup. "He spent time asking about her journey, looking at her artwork, and assuring us that love and positive energy always find a way," Shyam told Onmanorama.

Beeja and her mother, Balamaniamma, inside the flight with the crew. Photo: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

She was diagnosed with the condition at the age of three and has since been living with it, but never bowed to the challenges. Instead, she tapped her enthusiasm through artistic skills. Painting has been her passion since childhood. Cinema, was irresistible to Beeja and she became a die-hard fan of Hrithik Roshan. Twelve years ago, she had revealed that her life's ultimate dream was to meet her movie idol. Shyam followed a long series of attempts, stretching over a span of 12 years, to make her dream come true. Over the years, he personally visited Hrithik's production office, Filmkraft, spoke with CEO Shashank Jare, and even tried to reach out to Rakesh Roshan through every source he could find.

For Beeja, meeting Hrithik was like stepping directly into a dream she had held closely in her heart for over a decade. Her speech is limited now, but her eyes conveyed everything - unfiltered joy, wonder, and deep gratitude. She describes the moment as pure magic, saying that when Hrithik held her hand and spoke to her, all those years of physical pain and waiting simply melted away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born to CISF Assistant Commandant (retd) Krishna Kurup and Balamaniyamma (a retired school teacher), Beeja lived in Pune till she was 19 and later moved to Kerala. Her mother supported Beeja to pursue art, craft and literature. She had even compiled her diary notes into a book titled 'Hridayathinte Thengalukal'.

Beeja is an inspiration for Shyam, who draws life's lessons from her and applies them to his professional and personal lives. "Beeja is not just my sister; she is the soul of our home and my greatest strength. Watching her fight every single day with a smile, despite the immense physical challenges she faces, has taught me what true courage is. Every effort, every journey, and every door I knocked on over these 12 years was driven by one pure thought: If I can bring a moment of absolute joy to her life, my existence as a brother becomes meaningful. Her happiness is my life's highest purpose," said Shyam, who works with Aries Vismayas Max Studio, a cinema audio mixing facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beeja's condition deteriorates with every passing year, and she is now completely immobile. Sitting with her legs down is very difficult for her, which was one of the biggest challenges in planning a flight to Mumbai. Her speech has also declined significantly over the last two years, making moments like this meeting even more precious to her family. Treatment at the hospital is no longer possible, but she undergoes therapeutic sessions by a physiotherapist, who comes home twice a week. Her elder brother passed away in 2007 and her father expired in 2015. She now lives with her mother, Shyam, his wife and kids.